Private Party Hang Onto Tag Team Titles On Tonight’s AEW Collision
Private Party defended their tag team titles on tonight’s AEW Collision, retaining against the team of Lio Rush and Action Andretti. The match went back and forth until the end, in which Rush attempted to help Andretti cheat his way to a victory. However, Rush’s hands got kicked away when assisting a pinfall attempt, allowing Zay to roll up Andretti for the pin.
Private Party are in the middle of their first reign as champions. They have held the belts for 67 days after winning them on the October 30 edition of AEW Dynamite.
