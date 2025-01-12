wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling EVE 130 Results 1.10.25: SHE-1 Tournament, Debbie Keitel Announces Exit

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling EVE 130 Image Credit: Pro Wrestling EVE

Pro Wrestling EVE held their Wrestle Queendom 7 show on Friday night featuring the SHE-1 tournament and more. You can see the full results from the London show below, per Cagematch.net:

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Alex Windsor def. Rayne Leverkusen

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Millie McKenzie def. Emersyn Jayne

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Yuu def. Safire Reed

* SHE-1 Semifinal Match: Alex Windsor def. Millie McKenzie

* SHE-1 Semifinal Match: Nina Samuels def. Yuu

* EVE Tag Team Title Four Corners Match: Hard Up North def. Aluna & Lucia Lee, The French Connection, and The Gals. Debbie Keitel announced afterward that she was stepping away from the company.

* EVE Title & EVE International Title SHE-1 Final Match: Nina Samuels def. Alex Windsor

