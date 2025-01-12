Pro Wrestling EVE 130 Results 1.10.25: SHE-1 Tournament, Debbie Keitel Announces Exit

Pro Wrestling EVE held their Wrestle Queendom 7 show on Friday night featuring the SHE-1 tournament and more. You can see the full results from the London show below, per Cagematch.net:

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Alex Windsor def. Rayne Leverkusen

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Millie McKenzie def. Emersyn Jayne

* SHE-1 First Round Match: Yuu def. Safire Reed

* SHE-1 Semifinal Match: Alex Windsor def. Millie McKenzie

* SHE-1 Semifinal Match: Nina Samuels def. Yuu

* EVE Tag Team Title Four Corners Match: Hard Up North def. Aluna & Lucia Lee, The French Connection, and The Gals. Debbie Keitel announced afterward that she was stepping away from the company.

* EVE Title & EVE International Title SHE-1 Final Match: Nina Samuels def. Alex Windsor

Maybe first time to see bad Millie in person?🤔Very nicely taken anyway! ミリー・マッケンジー Millie Mckenzie @ProWrestlingEVE Wrestle Queendom 7 @ Big Penny Social, London 10 January #WrestleQueendom pic.twitter.com/7rjY90euUx

14 year old me is crying rn #LuWave

Unfortunately, Nina Samuels was willing to do whatever was necessary in the final, but Alex Windsor Vs Jamie Hatter next month will be superb! pic.twitter.com/5SxMtMFNJu

Incredible performance from @HailWindsor last night across three matches in @ProWrestlingEVE 's She-1 tournament.

It's not goodbye… Just see you later ☕️ x https://t.co/XnAfuS0uDM

A picture worth 1,000 words!

If anyone deserves this it’s @NinaSamuels123 – she’s the one we love to hate, but she’s also been the backbone of this scene!

She’s an absolute workhorse! We’re so lucky to have her!

Congratulations to the NEW ACE OF EVE AND DOUBLE CHAMP pic.twitter.com/RM1mWMx0NQ

— GrappleTheory (@GrappleTheory) January 10, 2025