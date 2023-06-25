– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the competitors and A and B Blocks for the N-1 Victory Tournament. The tournament kicks off on August 6 in Yokohama, Japan. The final will be held on Sunday, September 3 at the Osaka Edion Arena 1st in Osaka, Japan.

As noted, MLW’s Lance Anoa’i will be competing in the N-1. The Pro Wrestling NOAH tournament will stream live on Wrestle Universe and will also have English commentary. Here are the announced A and B Blocks for the tournament:

A Block

Jake Lee (First Appearance)

Kenoh (2019 Winner; Fifth Appearance)

Masa Kitamiya (Fifth Appearance)

Jack Morris (Second Appearance)

Yoshiki Inamura (Second Appearance)

Timothy Thatcher (First Appearance)

Adam Brooks (First Appearance)

Yuki Yoshioka (Representing Dragon Gate; First Appearance)

B Block

Go Shiozaki (Fourth Appearance)

Katsuhiko Nakajima (2020, 2021 Winner)

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (Third Appearance)

Manabu Soya (Third Appearance)

Daiki Inaba (Second Appearance)

Saxon Huxley (First Appearance)

Lance Anoa’i (Representing MLW; First Appearance)

Yuma Anzai (Representing AJPW; First Appearance)