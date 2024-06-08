List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of Smackdown (and the Speed taping), as well as several backstage notes.

* Nick Aldis produced the Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport dark match, as well as the WWE Speed matches of Andrade vs. Ricochet and Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa. He also produced the Cody Rhodes & AJ Styles segment on Smackdown with Michael Hayes. Andrade will likely still appear on Smackdown after his matches at the Speed taping. If you want to be spoiled on the result, you can find that here.

* Hayes, meanwhile, produced the Bloodline Anointment Ceremony and The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & the Street Profits. Once again, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were not called ‘Guerillas of Destiny’ on internal run sheets. Meanwhile, the two of them, with Solo, also weren’t referred to as the Bloodline internally.

* Jason Jordan produced Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller, as well as the dark match of Carlito vs. Rey Mysterio. He also produced Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae with Molly Holly.

* Holly also produced the Bayley, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven promo.

* Several OVW wrestlers worked the taping as extras, including Luke Kurtis, TW3, Ashton Adonis and Kal Herro. Angelica Risk and Sophia Rose were also backstage.