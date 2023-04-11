Producers & Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers and some backstage notes from last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor.

* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed.

* Shane Helms produced Alpha Academy vs. Usos.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY.

* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Molly Holly produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Tyler Bate and Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark for WWE Main Event

The report also notes that Finn Balor was banged up before his match against Rey Mysterio, which had some concern backstage in regard to the match. One talent also noted that the Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens match being done for the third time in five weeks was a rarity for Triple H’s regime. As has been noted, a lot of the show had to be changed due to travel issues.