WWE Raw Undergoes Changes Due to Talent Having Difficult Travel Day

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw reportedly had to undergo some changes due to talent having a difficult travel day. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show underwent some “major rewrites” not because of Vince McMahon, who is back in Stamford, Connecticut, but because it was a “travel day from hell” for a lot of the roster heading to Seattle for the show.

Several sources in the company noted the difficulty in travel, and it was said that several talents aren’t expected to make it to the show in time which caused creative changes. It is also noted that some talents are inbound hoping to make it in time, but if they are able to get to the venue their segments will be last-second additions. The day is said to have been very stressful for the creative team who had to put together the show with what roster members they had available.

McMahon is said to have gone over the original Raw plans but there were no major changes made due to him.