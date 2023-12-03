Progress Chapter 160 – Vendetta Results

PROGRESS wrapped up their latest show, Vendetta, on November 26th, in London. Here’s the results per Cagematch:

-PROGRESS Atlas Title Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) defeats Luke Jacobs

-Leon Slater def Connor Mills

-Tate Mayfairs def Paul Robinson-Intergender Tag Match: Cheeky Little Buggers def Lana Austin & Rob Drake

-Gene Munny def Warren Banks

-sAnitY def Bullit & Smokin’ Aces

-Progress Women’s Title: Rhio def Lizzy Evo & Kanji

-Yoichi def Shigehiro Irie

-Progress World Title: Spike Trivet def Kid Lykos