wrestling
Progress Chapter 160 – Vendetta Results
December 2, 2023 | Posted by
PROGRESS wrapped up their latest show, Vendetta, on November 26th, in London. Here’s the results per Cagematch:
-PROGRESS Atlas Title Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) defeats Luke Jacobs
-Leon Slater def Connor Mills
-Tate Mayfairs def Paul Robinson-Intergender Tag Match: Cheeky Little Buggers def Lana Austin & Rob Drake
-Gene Munny def Warren Banks
-sAnitY def Bullit & Smokin’ Aces
-Progress Women’s Title: Rhio def Lizzy Evo & Kanji
-Yoichi def Shigehiro Irie
-Progress World Title: Spike Trivet def Kid Lykos
