PROGRESS Chapter 159 Results 11.12.23: Rhio Defends Women’s Title, More

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Progress Chapter 159 Image Credit: PROGRESS

PROGRESS Chapter 159 took place on Saturday with several titles on the line and more. You can check out the results from the Manchester, England show below, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship #1 Contenders Match: Luke Jacobs def. Yoshiki Inamura

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kanji and Lizzy Evo fought to a draw

* Robbie X def. Jack Bandicoot

* Charles Crowley def. Matthew Rehwoldt

* Leon Slater def. Francesco Akira

* Dominatus Regnum def. Lykos Gym & Warren Banks

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Shigehiro Irie

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Lana Austin

