wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 159 Results 11.12.23: Rhio Defends Women’s Title, More
PROGRESS Chapter 159 took place on Saturday with several titles on the line and more. You can check out the results from the Manchester, England show below, per Cagematch.net:
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship #1 Contenders Match: Luke Jacobs def. Yoshiki Inamura
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kanji and Lizzy Evo fought to a draw
* Robbie X def. Jack Bandicoot
* Charles Crowley def. Matthew Rehwoldt
* Leon Slater def. Francesco Akira
* Dominatus Regnum def. Lykos Gym & Warren Banks
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Shigehiro Irie
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Lana Austin
⭐️ Pro Wrestling NOAH's Yoshiki Inamura faces Luke Jacobs in a first time match up.
Both will be fighting for a chance to become the No.1 Contender for the PROGRESS ATLAS Championship.#PROGRESSWrestling #WONDERBRAWL #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/jQ3ssAZLqM
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 12, 2023
🔞 The Youngest In Charge & newly signed TNA/IMPACT star, Leon Slater faces Francesco Akira today here in #Manchester
👏 This is going to be a good one!#PROGRESSWrestling #WONDERBRAWL pic.twitter.com/Qz1WVb1EIA
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 12, 2023
🎭 If you’re not here at WONDERBRAWL… you are currently missing out on The Most Dramatic Wrestling Match in Pro Wrestling History.#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/wyj1ETNXZr
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Announces Continental Classic Round Robin Tournament, Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle
- Vince Russo Says TNA’s Main Event Mafia Was Better Than the Bloodline
- Update on Plans For Men’s Wargames Match at WWE Survivor Series (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps