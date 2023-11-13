PROGRESS Chapter 159 Results 11.12.23: Rhio Defends Women’s Title, More

PROGRESS Chapter 159 took place on Saturday with several titles on the line and more. You can check out the results from the Manchester, England show below, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship #1 Contenders Match: Luke Jacobs def. Yoshiki Inamura

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kanji and Lizzy Evo fought to a draw

* Robbie X def. Jack Bandicoot

* Charles Crowley def. Matthew Rehwoldt

* Leon Slater def. Francesco Akira

* Dominatus Regnum def. Lykos Gym & Warren Banks

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Shigehiro Irie

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Lana Austin

