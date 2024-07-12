PROGRESS’ Rhio Wants To Wrestle All Of The Judgment Day

Rhio says that she would love to face all the members of The Judgment Day — or team with Rhea Ripley. The PROGRESS Women’s World Champion responded earlier this week to a fan who said that she was “the female Damian Priest” by saying:

“Wow!!! Compared to the current @WWE World Heavyweight Champion is very kind I can see why”

When Fightful’s Corey Brennan noted that he wanted to see Rhio face all of the WWE stable, she replied:

“Me too Although I feel me and @RheaRipley_WWE would make a great team”

Rhio will next defend the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship at the company’s Devil On My Shoulder show.