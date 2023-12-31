wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie Results 12.30.23: Sanity, Rhio, More

December 31, 2023
Progress Wrestling Unboxing Image Credit: Progress Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie results from December 30th in London, England are below, courtesy of Cagematch.

* SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) defeated Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew and Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* YOICHI defeated Charlie Sterling and Kid Lykos II

* 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated ??? & Malik

* Tate Mayfairs defeated Simon Miller in a Street Fight

* LA Taylor & Skye Smitson defeated Millie McKenzie & Session Moth Martina

* Spike Trivet defeated Wild Boar

* Rhio defeated Nina Samuels to retain the PROGRESS Women’s Title

* Kid Lykos defeated Eddie Dennis

PROGRESS Wrestling, Ashish

