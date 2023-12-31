wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie Results 12.30.23: Sanity, Rhio, More
PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie results from December 30th in London, England are below, courtesy of Cagematch.
* SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) defeated Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew and Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
* YOICHI defeated Charlie Sterling and Kid Lykos II
* 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated ??? & Malik
* Tate Mayfairs defeated Simon Miller in a Street Fight
* LA Taylor & Skye Smitson defeated Millie McKenzie & Session Moth Martina
* Spike Trivet defeated Wild Boar
* Rhio defeated Nina Samuels to retain the PROGRESS Women’s Title
* Kid Lykos defeated Eddie Dennis
Wild Boar has RETURNED to PROGRESS Wrestling to face the Vulture, Spike Trivet in a non-championship match.
🐺 Kid Lykos will face Eddie Dennis in the main event of UNBOXING VI & A MOVIE.
