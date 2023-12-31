PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie Results 12.30.23: Sanity, Rhio, More

PROGRESS Chapter 161: Unboxing VI And A Movie results from December 30th in London, England are below, courtesy of Cagematch.

* SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) defeated Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew and Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* YOICHI defeated Charlie Sterling and Kid Lykos II

* 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated ??? & Malik

* Tate Mayfairs defeated Simon Miller in a Street Fight

* LA Taylor & Skye Smitson defeated Millie McKenzie & Session Moth Martina

* Spike Trivet defeated Wild Boar

* Rhio defeated Nina Samuels to retain the PROGRESS Women’s Title

* Kid Lykos defeated Eddie Dennis

Wild Boar has RETURNED to PROGRESS Wrestling to face the Vulture, Spike Trivet in a non-championship match. 🔥 This is going to be absolute fire.#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling #UNBOXING pic.twitter.com/SBC188G2hM — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2023

💪 Charlie Sterling & Kid Lykos II thought it’d be a one & one match but PRO Wrestling NOAH’S YOICHI makes his way & the match is now a triple threat!#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling #UNBOXING #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/g2jLGoaSnW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2023

🎁 Trew & Lacey make their PROGRESS Wrestling debut today at UNBOXING VI & A MOVIE!#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling #UNBOXING pic.twitter.com/mZssKaLuDr — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2023

🐺 Kid Lykos will face Eddie Dennis in the main event of UNBOXING VI & A MOVIE. This will be the first maskless match for Kid Lykos in PROGRESS Wrestling.#PROGRESSWrestling #UNBOXING #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/7KMTJfJQZE — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2023