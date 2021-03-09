wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, WWE Hypes WrestleMania Ticket On-Sale Date
March 8, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for this week’s NXT, featuring Finn Balor defending the NXT Championship against Adam Cole. You can see it below:
– As announced earlier tonight, WrestleMania tickets will go on sale on March 16th. WWE posted the following promo hyping the on-sale date:
