WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, WWE Hypes WrestleMania Ticket On-Sale Date

March 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

– WWE has released a new promo for this week’s NXT, featuring Finn Balor defending the NXT Championship against Adam Cole. You can see it below:

– As announced earlier tonight, WrestleMania tickets will go on sale on March 16th. WWE posted the following promo hyping the on-sale date:

NXT, WrestleMania 37, WWE

