WWE News: Promo For Rey Mysterio’s WWE Untold, Usos Answer Fan Questions
January 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new promo hyping the WWE Untold episode on Rey Mysterio. You can see the video below. The episode airs after the Royal Rumble on January 26th on the WWE Network:
"I've never experienced a night where an entire arena wanted one person to win a match."#WWEUntold spotlights @reymysterio's emotionally-charged 2006 #RoyalRumble win this Sunday streaming at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/9sYxH2zI15
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 17, 2020
– WWE also posted the following video of The Usos answering fan questions about teaming with Roman Reigns, facing each other in the ring and more on WWE Backstage:
