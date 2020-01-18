wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For Rey Mysterio’s WWE Untold, Usos Answer Fan Questions

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Raw

– WWE has posted a new promo hyping the WWE Untold episode on Rey Mysterio. You can see the video below. The episode airs after the Royal Rumble on January 26th on the WWE Network:

– WWE also posted the following video of The Usos answering fan questions about teaming with Roman Reigns, facing each other in the ring and more on WWE Backstage:

Rey Mysterio, The Usos, WWE Untold, Jeremy Thomas

