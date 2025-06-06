wrestling / News

Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH on HonorClub 6-12-25 Image Credit: ROH

A ROH World Championship Proving Ground match is set for next week’s ROH on HonorClub. It was announced on this week’s ROH that Mansoor will face Bandido on next week’s show, with a title shot on the line for Mansoor if he wins.

ROH airs next Thursday on HonorClub.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading