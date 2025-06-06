wrestling / News
Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
June 5, 2025 | Posted by
A ROH World Championship Proving Ground match is set for next week’s ROH on HonorClub. It was announced on this week’s ROH that Mansoor will face Bandido on next week’s show, with a title shot on the line for Mansoor if he wins.
ROH airs next Thursday on HonorClub.
It’s official! NEXT WEEK on ROH TV, ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler takes on @suavemansoor in a proving ground match!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/Zea3Rm9Eyc
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2025
