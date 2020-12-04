ROH News: Pure Rules Tag Match Set For ROH Final Battle, Quinn McKay Set for ROHStrong

– Ring of Honor will feature the first-ever Pure Rules Tag Team match at ROH Final Battle. The company announced the news on Friday via Kevin Eck’s weekly column. The announcement is below:

At the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18, ROH will present the first-ever Pure Rules tag-team match. The rules for the bout will feature the traditional Pure Rules environment plus the following additional rules:

*A legal tag requires the wrestler on the apron to reach over the top rope and tag his partner hand-to-hand while holding the tag rope with his other hand.

*Each wrestler has five seconds to exit the ring after a tag is made.

*Each time a team breaks up a pinfall or submission, that team will lose a rope break. Breaking up a pinfall or submission when a team is out of rope breaks will result in a disqualification.