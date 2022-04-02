Pure Title Changes Hands at ROH Supercard of Honor

We have a new Pure Champion following ROH Supercard of Honor. Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods at Friday’s PPV to capture the title, and you can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Yuta’s first run with the championship, and ends Woods’ run at 201 days after he win the title at Death Before Dishonor 2021. After the match, Tony Khan announced that Yuta has officially signed with AEW and is All Elite.

You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.