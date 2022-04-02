wrestling / News
Pure Title Changes Hands at ROH Supercard of Honor
We have a new Pure Champion following ROH Supercard of Honor. Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods at Friday’s PPV to capture the title, and you can see some clips from the match below.
The win marks Yuta’s first run with the championship, and ends Woods’ run at 201 days after he win the title at Death Before Dishonor 2021. After the match, Tony Khan announced that Yuta has officially signed with AEW and is All Elite.
You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.
Rope break used by @woodsisthegoods in this #ROH Pure Championship match! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/AzPVCRQxnU
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@WheelerYuta destroying the collarbone of @woodsisthegoods! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/hDz3yZVyju
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
And @WheelerYuta captures the #ROH Pure Championship in this fantastic technical championship bout here at #SupercardofHonor! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/ixFtjXbDnf
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW pic.twitter.com/zKszLr1gzR
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be
- Bruce Prichard On DDP’s Run In WWE, Why He Thinks DDP Didn’t Connect With WWE Audience
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’