Impact News: Pursuit Channel Still Has Yet to Correct Impact Listings, Kevin Matthews & Production Member Done With Company

– Pursuit Channel has not yet corrected their guide listings for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company is listed on Verizon FIOS as 30 minutes long with three replays and not two hours, and that there have been complaints regarding various providers not showing the series at its proper two-hour length. This makes it difficult for those who want to DVR the show, for obvious reasons.

The site notes that Impact management is very aware of the issue, and that Pursuit has been “slow to respond to requests.” Impact Wrestling also airs in the same timeslot (Friday at 10 PM ET) on Twitch.

– The site also reports that Kevin Matthews, as well as production team member Keith Mitchell, have left the company. Matthews, aka KM, finished with the company after his contract expired on March 4th. He turned down bookings for the most recent TV taping, instead putting his attention into WrestlePro.

As for Mitchell, he has moved to All Elite Wrestling to head AEW’s production team.