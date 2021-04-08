AEW News: QT Marshall Explains Why He Turned On The Nightmare Family, Red Velvet Sends Jade Cargill a Message

– QT Marshall explained his reasoning for turning on The Nightmare Family on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Marshall and his associates cut a promo at the Nightmare Factory in which he said that he’s been doing all the work and that Cody Rhodes and the rest have been using him. He said that he has credentials and that Cody Cody surrounded himself with vanilla midgets to feel like a superstar, but that he surrounded himself with men who trust him. Marshall then said that the Factory is his.

You can see the promo below:

Damn @realmmarshall1 no one said you had to go that hard 😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EGze4WVOEy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 8, 2021

– AEW also shared the clip of Red Velvet’s promo from Dynamite discussing her feud with Jade Cargill. Velvet said that Cargill knew when she beat Velvet that she could barely get the job done. She said that Cargill “better be That b***h that gets the job done”: