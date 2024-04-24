R-Truth Says Crowd Reactions For Him Have Been Surreal, Thinks The Miz Is Underrated

In an interview with The Ringer (via Wrestling Inc), R-Truth spoke about the crowd reactions to him ever since his return at Survivor Series, which he said has been ‘surreal’. He also hyped up his tag team partner, The Miz. Here are highlights:

On the crowd’s reactions to him: “It was surreal y’all, there’s no words that I can even find. I don’t even think they have made a word for the way I felt in that moment … everything I’m hearing this energetic, this electrified crowd that invested in me, IN ME! I’m hearing that, I’m feeling that. There’s no words to express how grateful I was for that.”

On The Miz: “The Miz is underrated big time. The Miz is so underestimated, when we talk about being a ring general, Miz is a ring general … a match, telling a story, ring awareness, when proper things should be done, how you’re going to feel, how he is as a husband, a father, a friend and he’s always had my back and supported me.”