R-Truth Says Miz Is Creatively Underestimated, Not Talked About Enough As a Ring General

R-Truth believes The Miz should get more credit for his work as a “ring general” and creative force in WWE. Miz and Truth have been associated as both allies and enemies for years, and Truth spoke about their work together in a new Raw Retrospective video.

“I always thought the Miz was, creatively, underestimated,” Truth said (per Fightful). “Not talked about as much as he should be for being a ring general. Just to be affiliated with anything with The Miz, I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”

He continued, “Just knowing his story, coming from reality life to wrestling and following his dream, that blueprint he made for himself, sticking with it and being dedicated. I have admiration for him. I always have. He’s one of the best and smartest people to have a connection with in the back.”

R-Truth and The Miz held the World Tag Team Championships last year as The Awesome Truth from WrestleMania 40 until June, when they lost the titles to The Judgment Day.