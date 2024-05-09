wrestling / News

Various News: Rachael Ellering Comments on Incident of Fan Harassing Skye Blue, Mick Foley Appearing at Tonight’s OVW Show, Buff Bagwell Appearing on Memphis Wrestling

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, a person in attendance at last night’s AEW/ROH TV tapings was kicked out of the arena for harassing wrestler Skye Blue during her match with Rachael Ellering. Ellering herself has since commented on the incident via social media, praising referee Aubrey Edwards for her quick action dealing with the individual.

She also thanked the fans who respectfully show their support. You can view her comments below:

“The speed in which @RefAubrey and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable. Olympic medalist speeds. I’ve NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling. I do want to say this: Thank you very much to the rowdy, respectful fans that come out to enjoy the show and support. We really appreciate you! This guy wasn’t a fan. He was a pervert who should be banned from shows for life.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be appearing at tonight’s OVW event in Louisville, Kentucky at the Davis Arena. OVW released the following promo on the appearance:

– Former WCW Superstar Buff Bagwell will be appearing on this weekend’s Memphis Wrestling TV.

