Rachael Ellering Reportedly Signed To AEW/ROH

Rachael Ellering has been signed to AEW/ROH, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Ellering, who has been competing on ROH TV for the past year, has been signed to the company for “quite some time.”

No word on exactly how long she has been signed. She did not get an “All Elite” graphic, though that does not happen with every signed talent these days. Ellering competed on last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, taking on Thunder Rosa, and has worked 17 matches for ROH since June of last year.