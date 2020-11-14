Randy Orton and Chris Jericho Write Joking Tweets on Talk’N Shop-A-Mania 2

– Earlier this week, FITE TV tagged Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, and Finn Balor on Twitter, asking them if they would watch Talk ‘N Shop-A-Mania 2, which streamed on the service last night. Orton and Jericho later shared joking, sarcastic comments about the event.

Randy Orton tweeted, “I would rather wrestle Great Khali and Nathan Jones in a 2 on 1 handicap match, then order this joke PPV that s***s on the business I have dedicated my life to. #TalkNShopAMania2.” Meanwhile, Chris Jericho wrote in response, “DON’T WATCH THIS PIECE OF GARBAGE!!” You can view those tweets below.

The HD replay of wrestling parody event is now available on FITE TV for $14.99.