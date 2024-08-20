wrestling / News
Randy Orton Poses With World Heavyweight Title After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Randy Orton defeated Ludwig Kaiser in the main event. After the match, he got into a brawl with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, continuing their feud heading into WWE Bash in Berlin. The activity continued after the show went off the air.
WWE released a clip showing what happened after the live USA Network broadcast ended. Orton posed with the World Heavyweight Championship in the ring before tossing it back down to an irate Gunther. You can view that clip below. Another live clip shows that Gunther was hit by an RKO from Orton as well when the show went off-air.
Randy Orton will challenge Gunther for the title at WWE Bash in Berlin later this month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
GUNTHER TOOK AN RKO FROM RANDY ORTON AFTER #WWERAW WENT OFF THE AIR. pic.twitter.com/NJNFu313mk
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 20, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: After #WWERaw went off the air, @RandyOrton gave @Gunther_AUT a good look at what could happen at #WWEBash in Berlin.
Can The Viper finally become a 15x World Champion? 👀🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/KN17QrrDCL
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024
