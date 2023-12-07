– During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast this week, the recently returned WWE Superstar Randy Orton recalled the famous RKO spot in his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and the timing it took to pull off the jaw-dropping finish. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

Randy Orton on the timing of his RKO on Rollins: “When it comes to the timing, I’ll take the credit on that. But when it comes to getting there, I gotta give all that credit to Seth. I gave him a base to jump off of, but he had to run towards me, redirect, go straight off the back, and give himself enough hangtime for me to go from being bent way the f**k over to getting out from underneath, seeing him and then dropping him.”

On young fans who ask him to hit them with the RKO: “Recently, I was taking pictures and signing autographs for high school kids, and every five minutes one of them would go, ‘Hey man, RKO me.’ They wanna get it [recorded] on [their phones].”

You can view a clip of the finish of the finish to Orton and Rollins’ WrestleMania 31 match below: