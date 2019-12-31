wrestling / News
Randy Orton Tricks AJ Styles Into RKO, WrestleMania Match Teased
– Randy Orton’s injury was all a trick, and AJ Styles paid via an RKO after a WrestleMania match was teased. Orton came out on crutches to address the apparent injury he suffered at a Sunday house show and said that he would be out of action for a while, promising that he would make sure someone gets RKO’d at WrestleMania 36.
That brought out Styles, who mocked Orton and tried to bait him into hitting him. When Orton wouldn’t, Styles said he’d see Orton at WrestleMania and would retire him there. He then kicked one of Orton’s crutches out and Orton responded with an RKO, making it clear that the injury was just to bait Styles in. You can see pics and video of the segment below.
It’s important to note that there was nothing official set for a WrestleMania 36 bout, though obviously this could be a build to such.
