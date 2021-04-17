Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for the First Time Set for Raw

– WWE has announced another match for next week’s episode of Raw. For the first time ever, it will be Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman in a one-on-one match. You can see the full announcement from WWE on Monday Night Raw below.

Braun Strowman and Randy Orton to clash for first time ever

After going at it in the Triple Threat Match involving Drew McIntyre last Monday, The Monster Among Men and The Viper will step in the ring to go one-on-one for the very first time this Monday on Raw.

Strowman and Orton both picked up huge momentum with WrestleMania victories against Shane McMahon and The Fiend respectively, so now they are due to go head-to-head in an all-important matchup.

Who will emerge victorious? Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!