Randy Orton On Who He Wants To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About (via Fightful), Randy Orton spoke about who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame when he eventually goes in. Orton selected Cena as his pick.

He said: “If I’m lucky enough to be in the Hall of Fame, I would want it to be when things are settled and over. That’s how it has to come about. As far as, gosh, I don’t even want to say because I feel like he will hear this and then feel obligated, but maybe John (Cena). There are a few reasons. Selfishly, I know he would knock it out of the park. He’s done a few inductions. William ‘Refrigerator’ Perry. I don’t really follow sports. I wasn’t aware of who that man was. Cena inducted him, and sitting there watching John for what he does, I was completely captivated. I know John can do me better justice than just about anybody because John is John. Of course, there are other candidates, but I feel John would be at the top of my list. I almost hate saying it out loud because I can’t imagine how busy that dude is with everything he’s got going on. I have a tendency to sell myself short. Maybe he would love to do it. I don’t know that I could ask him. I almost don’t want to think about it until that time comes, if it comes.“