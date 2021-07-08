Ratings and Viewership Up For WWE NXT Great American Bash

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the ratings and viewership were slightly up for WWE NXT Great American Bash from last week, although it was still down in viewers from two weeks ago. The show had 654,000 viewers, compared to last week’s 636,000 and June 22’s 665,000. Meanwhile, the show drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is higher than both last week (0.13) and the week before (0.17).

The show did pretty well considering it was up against some stiff competition, game one of the NBA Finals on ABC between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. That game drew 8.56 million viewers.