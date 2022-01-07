Ratings Breakdown For TBS Premiere of AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, the TBS premiere of AEW Dynamite drew over a million viewers (specifically 1.010 million) and had a 0.43 rating (558,000 viewers), a huge increase from the week before. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a detailed look at each individual quarter.

The 18-34 rating, which was 0.34, was the fourth best in the history of the show. The show actually managed to beat RAW in 18-34, even with RAW doing its best number in that demo in four months. They were tied in males 18-34, with AEW wining in women 18-34. AEW won males 35-49, while RAW won women 35-49 (150,000 to 90,000). RAW was also a winner with teenagers and 50+.

It was second in the ratings only to the NBA on ESPN. It was fifth with women 18-49, #3 with men 18-49 (behind two NBA games, although it did beat the late game in 18-49 overall thanks to a strong showing from women), #3 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34. It was up 3.6% from last week in viewers, up 15.1% in 18-49 and up 81.1% in 18-34. While it was up with viewers under 35, it actually dropped from last week with viewers over 35. This could be attributed to the stronger lead-in, as re-runs of The Big Bang Theory are very popular on TBS in 18-34. It was the largest 18-34 rating for a wrestling show since WWE Smackdown on November 26, 2021, which aired on FOX.

It had 128,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 56.1%), 110,000 in women 18-34 (up 120%), 229,000 with men 35-49 (down 4.2%) and 90,000 with women 35-49 (down 20.4%). The overall 18-49 audience was 64.2% male, lower than it was on TNT. The show had a 0.19 in 12-17 (up 46.2%), 0.34 in 18-34 (up 81.1%), 0.52 in 35-49 (down 9.4%) and 0.35 in 50+ (down 2.8%).

Q1 (the first part of Hangman vs. Danielson) was the peak in total viewers, women 18-49, overall 35-49 and women 35-49. Q2 (the bulk of the Hangman/Danielson match) was the peak with women 18-34. Q5 (with the first half of Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho) was the peak for 18-34 (with an 0.37). Q6 (with the second half of Cargill vs. Soho) was the peak in 18-49, men 18-49, men 18-34 and men 35-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson – 1,101,000 viewers, 582,000 in 18-49

Q2: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson – 1,001,000 viewers (down 100,000), 554,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q3: End of Page vs. Danielson/The Acclaimed promo/MJF vs. Shawn Dean/MJF & CM Punk segment – 1,016,000 viewers (up 15,000), 563,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: End of Punk & MJF segment/Chris Jericho & 2point0 segment/Adam Cole promo – 1,003,000 viewers (down 13,000), 553,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: Wardlow vs. Antonio Zambrano/Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho – 1,017,000 viewers (up 14,000), 570,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q6: End of Cargill vs. Soho/Serena Deeb interview/Brian Pillman Jr vs. Malakai Black – 1,048,000 viewers (up 31,000), 583,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q7: End of Pillman vs. Black/Ruby Soho & Britt Baker segment/Intros for main event – 939,000 viewers (down 109,000), 538,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)

Q8: The Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express – 954,000 viewers (up 16,000), 519,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)