Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had over a million viewers for the first time since October, with ratings also up. The show had 1,003,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating (421,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

The show drew more men this time and less women. Men 35-49 in particular had been declining in the past months, but it was up quite a bit. The main event, featuring Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, had increases in numbers, which is not the norm. Overall the show was consistent and never dropped below 940,000 viewers.

Dynamite was #3 for the night and #2 in its time slot, behind only the NBA coverage on ESPN. In the time slot, the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers had 1,461,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating. Dynamite also managed to beat ABC from 8:30 to 10 PM, but it was behind NBC and FOX. The show was #7 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #5 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was up 3.9% in viewers, up 4.7% in 18-49 and up 0.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 8.8% in viewers, down 20.6% in 18-49 and down 8.4% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 89,000 in men 18-34 (up 14.1%), 63,000 in women 18-34 (down 13.7%), 190,000 in men 35-49 (up 9.8%) and 79,000 in women 35-49 (up 1.3%). The audience was 66.3% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.17 in 12-17 (down 5.6%), 0.22 in 18-34 (up 0.7%), 0.42 in 35-49 (up 5.0%) and 0.44 in 50+ (up 2.3%).

Q1: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti – 1,126,000 viewers, 466,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jay Briscoe video/Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews – 1,003,000 viewers (down 123,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q3: End of Allin vs. Matthews/Samoa Joe promo/Adam Cole video/JungleHook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy – 1,032,000 viewers (up 29,000), 434,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: End of JungleHook vs. Hardy & Page/The Gunns & The Acclaimed segment/Hangman Page interview – 962,000 viewers (down 70,000), 401,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q5: Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage – 1,002,000 viewers (up 40,000), 395,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q6: End of Danielson vs. Cage/Danielson promo/Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho – 943,000 viewers (down 59,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: End of Storm vs. Soho/MJF promo/Timothy Thatcher video/Jamie Hayter promo/Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal – 957,000 viewers (up 14,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q8: End of Briscoe vs. Lethal – 991,000 viewers (up 34,000), 433,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)