Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up significantly from the week before in both viewership and the ratings. The show had 954,000 viewers with an 0.33 (434,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had a 0.26 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The show was #4 for the night, behind the NBA and Vanderpump Rules. The head-to-head NBA game (Golden State vs. Dallas) had 1,797,000 viewers and an 0.60 rating, while the late game (Lakers vs. Suns) had 1,696,000 viewers and an 0.66 rating. Vanderpump had 1,053,000 viewers and an 0.39 rating. Dynamite was #2 in its time slot for the first hour (beating Vanderpump) and third in the second hour.

The show was #6 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. In demos that usually fall (sometimes by 20% or more) from the first quarter to the last, the show actually had growth of 25.5% in men 18-49, up 33.3% with men 18-34 and up 22.5% with men 35-49. There was still a drop in 50+, but less so than usual. Women were down 2.3% in 18-49, up 24.3% in 18-34 an down 13.3% in women 35-49.

Compared to last week, the show was up 11.8% in viewers, up 25.8% in 18-49 and up 43.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, the show was down 8.8% in viewers, down 18.1% in 18-49 and down 13.8% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 111,000 viewers in men 18-34, 70,000 in women 18-34, 190,000 in men 35-49 and 63,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 69.4% male. Dynamite had an 0.15 in 12-17 (up 15.4%), 0.26 in 18-34 (up 43.7%), 0.40 in 35-49 (up 11.1%) and 0.40 in 50+ (same as last week).

Q1: Elite segment/Sting, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade – 1,016,000 viewers, 391,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Sting, Allin & Cassidy vs. Butcher, Blade & Sabian/MJF video/The Gunns vs. Top Flight – 894,000 viewers (down 122,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q3: End of Gunns vs. Top Flight/FTR promo/Jade Cargill interview/Stokely Hathaway vs. HOOK – 988,000 viewers (up 94,000), 439,000 in 18-49 (up 53,000)

Q4: Adam Cole & Daniel Garcia segment/Kenny Omega & Don Callis segment – 942,000 viewers (down 46,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q5: Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson/Ricky Starks promo – 951,000 viewers (up 9,000), 437,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q6: QTV segment/Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue – 911,000 viewers (down 40,000), 458,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q7: End of Storm vs. Blue/Grayson & BCC segment/Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo – 965,000 viewers (up 54,000), 461,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q8: End of Omega vs. Vikingo – 969,000 viewers (up 4,000), 455,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)