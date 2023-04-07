wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up from the week before in viewership and the key demo, but down from past numbers. It had 877,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including for each individual quarter hour.
The show was #6 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind Vanderpump Rules (1,139,000/0.46) and an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks (1,098,000/0.37). It was #6 in women 18-49, #4 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34 (tying the NBA), #5 in women 12-34 an #4 in men 12-34.
Compared to last week, it was up 5.3% in viewers, up 8.8% in 18-34 and up 6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 11.3% in viewers, down 21.8% in 18-49 and down 6.4% in 18-34.
Dynamite had 99,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 3.2%), 61,000 in women 18-34 (up 19.6%), 170,000 in men 35-49 (up 10.4%) and 58,000 in women 35-49 (down 15.9%). The audience was 69.3% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 7.7%), 0.23 in 18-34 (up 8.8%), 0.37 in 35-49 (up 2.7%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 2.7%).
Q1: Jay White debuts/Chris Jericho & Keith Lee segment – 996,000 viewers, 425,000 in 18-49
Q2: The House of Black vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy/Christian Cage & Luchasaurus segment/Jamie Hayter vs. Riho – 897,000 viewers (down 99,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)
Q3: End of Hayter vs. Riho/JAS & The Acclaimed segment – 892,000 viewers (down 5,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)
Q4: MJF Day segment – 866,000 viewers (down 26,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)
Q5: End of MJF Day segment/Sammy Guevara vs. Komander – 921,000 viewers (up 55,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)
Q6: Guevara promo/HOOK vs. Ethan Page/Tony Khan announcement – 860,000 viewers (down 61,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)
Q7: Blackpool Combat Club match & segment with Hangman Page – 800,000 viewers (down 60,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)
Q8: The Gunns vs. FTR – 784,000 viewers (down 16,000), 366,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t