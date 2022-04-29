Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT dropped in ratings and viewers against deciding games of the NBA Playoffs. The show had 921,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating (424,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.

Dynamite had a 0.19 in 18-34. Dynamite was #4 for the night behind the two NBA Playoff games, as well as Inside the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game, which went head-to-head on the East Coast, had 2,717,000 viewers and a 0.97 rating. The game that went head-to-head on the West Coast, between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, had 4,017,000 viewers and a 1.37 rating. Dynamite was #2 for its timeslot, however, and managed to beat ABC for both hours and both FOX and CBS in hour two. In hour two, AEW was only behind the NBA and a Chicago Fire rerun on NBC (which had an 0.43).

The show was #7 in women 18-49 (#3 in the time slot), #4 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34, #6 in men 12-34. From last week, it was down 1% in viewers, 11.9% in 18-49 and 36.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, however, it was up 3.6% in viewers, down 0.9% in 18-49 and up 20.2% in 18-49.

AEW had 70,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 50.7%), 61,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.2%), 218,000 in men 35-49 (up 12.4%) and 75,000 in women 35-49 (down 8.5%). The audience was 67.9% male in 18-49. It had an 0.14 in 12-17 (down 36.4%), 0.19 in 18-34 (down 36.1%), 0.47 in 35-49 (up 6.2%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 11.8%).

Q2 was the high point for viewers and 18-49.

Q1: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler – 975,000 viewers, 480,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Harwood vs. Wheeler/CM Punk promo/Scorpio Sky promo/Blackpool Combat Club vs. Nightmare Factory – 1,028,000 viewers (up 53,000), 500,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q3: End of six-man tag/Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho segment/Jurassic Express interview – 987,000 viewers (down 41,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)

Q4: Wardlow vs. Lance Archer/Jericho Appreciation Society, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz segment – 976,000 viewers (down 9,000), 434,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q5: End of JAS, Kingston, Santana & Ortiz segment/Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb – 927,000 viewers (down 49,000), 395,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q6: End of Shida vs. Deeb/MJF promo/Death Triangle & House of Black segment – 895,000 viewers (down 32,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: The Undisputed Elite vs. Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson & Dante Martin – 764,000 viewers (down 131,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q8: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – 799,000 viewers (up 35,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)