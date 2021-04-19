wrestling / News
Tonight’s Raw Reportedly Given Major Rewrites, Strowman vs. Orton No Longer Advertised
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
It’s Monday night, and you know what that means…reports of last-minute rewrites to tonight’s Raw. According to Fightful Select, tonight’s show underwent several creative changes with Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman no longer advertised for the show.
According to the site, Vince McMahon reportedly arrived at Monday’s creative meeting “significantly late” and put in several changes for the show. The previously-advertised Strowman vs. Orton match is no longer listed on WWE.com or anywhere else, and the only things advertised are Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre seeking answers from MVP for T-BAR and MACE’s attack on him last week.
Raw airs tonight on USA Network.
