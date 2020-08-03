UPDATED: WWE Confirms New Faction Debuting Tonight on RAW, Details on Rumored Storyline

UPDATED: WWE has now confirmed that a new faction will debut on RAW tonight and that they are “out to cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure.”

WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight. The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure. What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

ORIGINAL: Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that a new faction is set to debut tonight on RAW. It remains unknown which wrestlers will make up the faction but they are reportedly set to “cause chaos” on tonight’s broadcast. The storyline will reportedly center around the group trying to get WWE management to change the way it operates and to loosen control on WWE stars.

The storyline is apparently going to be specific to WWE and not political.

As noted, Shane McMahon is set to be on RAW tonight. We also reported a potential spoiler on another name who is backstage at the RAW taping.