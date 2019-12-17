Raw Rating Drops Following WWE TLC

– The rating for this week’s Raw dropped despite being the follow-up show to WWE TLC. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.099 million viewers. Those numbers are down 12% and 2% respectively from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.150 million viewers. The demo rating is the lowest since the December 31st, 2018 episode’s 0.58, which is caveated of course by being a holiday episode. Set holidays aside and it’s the lowest demo rating in recent memory. Meanwhile, the audience was the lowest since the November 11th episode had 2.058 million.

Raw ranked #8 among cable originals for the night, behind a host of shows. Monday Night Football won the night with a 3.37 demo rating (mild for MNF) and 11.057 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.67 demo rating (2.204 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.62 demo rating (2.099 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.858 million viewers)