Raw Rating Sinks For Memorial Day Episode

– The rating for this the Memorial Day episode of Raw saw a predictable drop due to the holiday. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.77 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.495 million viewers, down 14% and 7% from last week’s 0.89 demo rating and 2.669 million viewers. The numbers represented a new low in the demo rating, and the lowest audience since the September 26th, 2016 episode had 2.478 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA Conference Finals won the night with a huge 5.69 demo rating and 14.81 million viewers. It was followed by the post-game show (2.37 demo rating/5.779 million), the pre-game (1.08 rating/3.188 million) and VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (0.92 rating/1.921 million).

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: (0.8 demo rating, 2.593 million viewers)

9 PM: (0.79 demo rating, 2.591 million viewers)

10 PM: (0.71 demo rating, 2.300 million viewers)