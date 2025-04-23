wrestling / News

Red Velvet Proving Ground Match Set for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - Red Velvet Proving Ground Match Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will be in action for a Proving Ground Match. Lance Archer faces Crowbar, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs.
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty) vs. Mark Briscoe, AR Fox, and Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)
* Lance Archer vs. Crowbar
* The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) return
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) return
* Premier Athletes in action
* Spanish Announce Project in action


