wrestling / News
Red Velvet Proving Ground Match Set for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will be in action for a Proving Ground Match. Lance Archer faces Crowbar, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs.
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty) vs. Mark Briscoe, AR Fox, and Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)
* Lance Archer vs. Crowbar
* The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) return
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) return
* Premier Athletes in action
* Spanish Announce Project in action
.@shane216taylor, @ShawnDean773, @CarlieBravo & the ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty compete in 8-Man Tag Team action against @SussexCoChicken, @TopFlight612 & @ARealFoxx!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/9QrTmqUFwo
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 23, 2025
.@wcwcrowbar is BACK in Ring of Honor as he takes on 'The Murderhawk Monster' @LanceHoyt of The Don Callis Family!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/oxuDBNGHrJ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 23, 2025
ATHLETES RULE! The Premier Athletes @TonyNese & @AriyaDaivari are in tag team competition TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/wH9EUuf1QI
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 23, 2025
Dig what I'm sayin'? The Righteous @NoNamexVincent & @DEATHxWALKS are BACK in Ring of Honor action TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/TwejCYjfwC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 23, 2025
https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/191505809603837163
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Denies He Was Sleeping At WWE Hall Of Fame, Says Logan Paul Was
- Notes On When WrestleMania 41 Matches Came Together, Notes On Matches That Didn’t Happen
- Kenny Omega Comments On John Cena’s Record-Breaking Undisputed WWE Title Win
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron