– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will be in action for a Proving Ground Match. Lance Archer faces Crowbar, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs.

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty) vs. Mark Briscoe, AR Fox, and Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)

* Lance Archer vs. Crowbar

* The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) return

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) return

* Premier Athletes in action

* Spanish Announce Project in action

