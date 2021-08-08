wrestling / News
Red Velvet vs. Renee Michelle Added to AEW Dark: Elevation
– Another singles match has been confirmed for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Red Velvet will face Renee Michelle on tomorrow’s show. Michelle announced the matchup this weekend via Twitter.
The new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will debut on AEW’s official YouTube tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the current seven-match lineup:
* Renee Michelle vs. Red Velvet
* Brian Cage vs. RSP
* Jurassic Express vs. Cyrus and Carlie Bravo
* Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova
* Lucha Brothers vs. The Sydals
* Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price
Well…Well, I’m looking forward to #StirItUp with the infamous @Thee_Red_Velvet 💋 @AEW #AEWDarkElevation #AEWDark #AEW pic.twitter.com/lai553zL9L
— Renee Michelle 💋 (@1ReneeMichelle) August 7, 2021
