Referee Aja Smith Makes Debut on Raw (Video, Pics)

Referee Aja Smith made her main roster debut on tonight’s episode of Raw. Smith, who was signed in February as the company’s first full-time African American female referee, appeared on the episode to officiate Bobby Lashley’s match with NXT’s Denzel Dejournette. Lashley won the match in a squash. You can see pics and video below from the match.

This is Dejournette’s third main roster appearance, having lost to Seth Rollins on the April 6th episode of Raw and Sheamus on the April 17th Smackdown.