Regular House of Glory Venue Site of Mass Shooting

Club Amazura, a regular New York City venue for independent wrestling company House of Glory, was the site of a mass shooting on New Year’s Day. The New York Post reports that a shooting took place outside the nightclub on Wednesday night, with four men reportedly firing at least 30 shots into a crowd gathered nearby. The shooting took place at approximately 11:20 PM after a private event.

The shooting resulted in 10 people being injured, with the NYPD stating that none of the injuries were critical and everyone is expected to survive. Police are searching for a light-colored sedan in connection with the incident.

Club Amazura is also known as the NYC Arena and has hosted a number of events for House of Glory. Its next event scheduled for the venue is HOG Final Warning on January 25th.