Ren Narita To Miss NJPW Event Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Ren Narita suffered an injury to his right arm on Monday. NJPW issued the following:

Ren Narita, who was scheduled for action on September 11 in Sendai, sustained an injury to his right arm on September 9’s Road to Destruction event in Korakuen Hall, and will not be able to compete.

We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Narita wrestle and we appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to the night’s card:

3rd Match

Shota Umino & Jado vs Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru-> cancelled

5th Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Boltin Oleg & Ryusuke Taguchi vs EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & SHO — >

4th Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Boltin Oleg, Shota Umino & Ryuske Taguchi vs EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO

The eighth match card will now be seven matches.

NJPW joins fans in wishing Ren Narita a full and fast recovery.