Reno Scum Member Says They May Sign With WWE
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Reno Scum may be WWE-bound, if Adam Thornstowe’s Twitter account is any indication. Thornstowe, who was part of the GFW tag team alongside Luster the Legend, posted to Twitter to state that the two may be signing with WWE this week as you can see below.
The tag team has worked with GFW as well as Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. They last appeared for Impact in January and worked a match on Ring of Honor in mid-March. They are the UWN Tag Team Champions in Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, having last defended the belts earlier this month.
Before it hits the dirty dirts….Legend and I may sign with WWE this week…
Oi
— Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) May 27, 2019
