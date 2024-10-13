wrestling / News
REVOLVER Epic Over Texas Results 10.12.24: Ace Austin Defends REVOLVER Title, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held its Epic Over Texas show on Saturday night, with Ace Austin in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Grand Prairie, Texas show, which aired on Triller TV, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* PWR Remix Championship Match: Lince Dorado def. Ninja Mack
* Children Of The Scorned def. The Dub Club
* Vert Vixen def. Hyan
* JD Griffey def. Barrett Brown
* Moose def. Brick Savage & Jake Something
* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Exodus Prime won.
* MPX Championship Match: Sky de Lacrimosa def. Demo Diamond
* REVOLVER Championship Match: Ace Austin def. Fuego Del Sol
* Mike Bailey & Paul Walter Hauser def. (Matthew Palmer & Rich Swann
@PWRevolver Another Great Show at the @TheEpicGP . #RevolverEpic pic.twitter.com/GLOGm2Pgmn
— Tony Wittenback (@tonytamborine80) October 13, 2024
JD Griffey defeats Barret Brown via technical submission #RevolverEpic pic.twitter.com/Q0D7PcayYq
— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 13, 2024
Sam Stackhouse f’n rules.@PWRevolver #RevolverEPIC pic.twitter.com/GH2zmatB2N
— Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) October 13, 2024
