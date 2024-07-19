Various News: RevPro Global Wars UK Gets Date & Location, New Wild Samoans & Samoan Swat Team PPV

– RevPro has announced the date and location for Global Wars UK. The promotion announced on Friday that Global Wars will take place on October 19th in Doncaster, England, as you can see below.

The promotion wrote on Twitter:

“Saturday October 19th RevPro comes to the DONCASTER DOME for the very first time GLOBAL WARS UK Mailing list pre-sale will begin next Friday at 6pm”

Stonecutter Wrestling’s latest PPV offering focuses on the Wild Samoans & Samoan Swat Team. The company announced that the Wrestling Icons PPV is now available, as you can see in a press release below (per PWInsider):