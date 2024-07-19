wrestling / News
Various News: RevPro Global Wars UK Gets Date & Location, New Wild Samoans & Samoan Swat Team PPV
– RevPro has announced the date and location for Global Wars UK. The promotion announced on Friday that Global Wars will take place on October 19th in Doncaster, England, as you can see below.
The promotion wrote on Twitter:
“Saturday October 19th
RevPro comes to the DONCASTER DOME for the very first time
GLOBAL WARS UK
Mailing list pre-sale will begin next Friday at 6pm”
Stonecutter Wrestling’s latest PPV offering focuses on the Wild Samoans & Samoan Swat Team. The company announced that the Wrestling Icons PPV is now available, as you can see in a press release below (per PWInsider):
WRESTLING ICONS: THE WILD SAMOANS & SAMOAN SWAT TEAM IN JULY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
The Wild Samoans and their heirs, the Samoan Swat Team were the wildest tag teams the WWE ever saw. The Wild Samoans were three-time WWE champions and members of the WWE Hall of Fame who bit their foes and feasted on raw fish during interviews. The Samoan SWAT Team were also WWE Tag Team champs who engaged in some of the craziest antics ever seen in the ring. And now you can see the classic bouts of these two wrestling tag teams on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to THE WILD SAMOANS & SAMOAN SWAT TEAM, be sure to check out PUBLIC ENEMY & BUSHWHACKERS – TAG BATTLES, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
