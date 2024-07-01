wrestling / News
RevPro Raw Deal Results 6.28.24: Michael Oku vs. Anthony Ogogo, More

Revolution Pro Wrestling hosted the RevPro Raw Deal on June 28th at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, UK and aired it on RevProOnDemand. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) def. JJ Gale & Robbie X
* Lizzy Evo, Nina Samuels & Safire Reed def. Kanji, Lucia Lee & Rhio
* Neon def. Cameron Khai
* Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima) def. David Francisco & Goldenboy Santos
* Haley J def. Nightshade
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Zozaya
* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)
* RevPro British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku (c) def. Anthony Ogogo
