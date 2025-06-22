RevPro Revolution Rumble 2025 Results 6.22.25: Michael Oku Defends Heavyweight Title, More

RevPro held their 2025 Revolution Rumble on Sunday, with the titular match main eventing and Michael Oku defending the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship. You can see the full results below from the London show, which aired on RevProOnDemand, per per Cagematch.net:

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Nino Bryant def. Will Kaven

* Kanji def. Emersyn Jayne

* Connor Mills def. 1 Called Manders

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Young Guns def. CPF

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. TK Cooper

* Revolution Rumble: Sha Samuels wins over 1 Called Manders, Cameron Khai, Chris Ridgeway, Chuck Mambo, Connor Mills, David Francisco, Ender Kara, Eugene, Gideon Grey, Gin El Libertario, Harry Milligan, Jay Joshua, JJ Gale, Jordon Breaks, Joshua James, Kieron Lacey, Liam Slater, Luke Jacobs, Mark Trew, Maverick Mayhew, Michael Oku, Ricky Knight Jr., Robbie X, Robert Dreissker, Taylor James, TK Cooper, Trent Seven, Zander Bryant, and Zozaya.

Revolution Pro Rumble opens with a NEW Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion in Nino Bryant much to the delight of a packed York Hall.#BritWresIsAlive #SupportIndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/oQ908u04vj — Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) June 22, 2025

Michael Oku has praised Nino Bryant and called him out to celebrate as the Heavyweight Champion did when Oku won the Cruiserweight Title in 2020. RKJ has attacked them both. #BritWresIsAlive #SupportIndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/8lZyW77KAi — Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) June 22, 2025