RevPro Seasons Beatings Results 12.30.23: Trent Seven, Ricky Knight, Robbie X in Action

– RevPro presented its Seasons Beatings event on Saturday, December 30 at the Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* Robbie X beat ELIJAH.

* Dani Luna beat Maya Matthews.

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Mitch Waterman.

* JJ Gale beat Connor Mills.

* Safire Reed beat Kanji.

* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Khai.

* Harry Milligan & Michael Oku beat Joshua James & Will Kaven.