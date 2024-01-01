wrestling
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results 12.30.23: Trent Seven, Ricky Knight, Robbie X in Action
– RevPro presented its Seasons Beatings event on Saturday, December 30 at the Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:
* Robbie X beat ELIJAH.
* Dani Luna beat Maya Matthews.
* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Mitch Waterman.
* JJ Gale beat Connor Mills.
* Safire Reed beat Kanji.
* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Khai.
* Harry Milligan & Michael Oku beat Joshua James & Will Kaven.
