RevPro Uprising 2019 Results: PAC Faces Michael Oku, LIJ vs. Suzuki-Gun, More
– RevPro held its Uprising 2019 show in London’s York Hall on Sunday with a PAC vs. Michael Oku main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeated Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey)
* Shota Umino defeated Hikuleo
* Gisele Shaw defeated Shanna
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* Scramble Match: Dan Moloney defeated Carlos Romo and Kenneth Halfpenny and Kyle Fletcher and Ricky Knight Jr. and Robbie X
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title Match: El Phantasmo (c) defeated TJP to retain the title
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Match: The Legion (Rampage Brown & The Great O-Kharn) (w/Gideon Grey) (c) defeated The Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) to retain the titles
* Michael Oku defeated PAC
It was at that exact moment young Kurtis realised that he had done fucked up #revpro #Uprising2019 pic.twitter.com/RaMZPp81yd
— aggy (@aggy_mi) December 15, 2019
個人的によく撮れたなと思う写真、一列前に出ただけで違う。いつか最前列で観たい #revpro pic.twitter.com/Ur400I5jRO
— michiko (@MCN_371) December 16, 2019
ELPはこの日も悪くて素敵だった。ブーイングすごすぎて応援しずらかった。てか応援ボード今回は壊されたくなかったので遠慮気味に #njpw #revpro #hdbngclub #bulletclub pic.twitter.com/P9WZ5ApKlG
— michiko (@MCN_371) December 16, 2019
ど迫力 #njpw #revpro #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON #鈴木軍 pic.twitter.com/D5TsEl1Ywa
— michiko (@MCN_371) December 16, 2019
