RevPro Uprising 2019 Results: PAC Faces Michael Oku, LIJ vs. Suzuki-Gun, More

– RevPro held its Uprising 2019 show in London’s York Hall on Sunday with a PAC vs. Michael Oku main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeated Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey)

* Shota Umino defeated Hikuleo

* Gisele Shaw defeated Shanna

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Scramble Match: Dan Moloney defeated Carlos Romo and Kenneth Halfpenny and Kyle Fletcher and Ricky Knight Jr. and Robbie X

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title Match: El Phantasmo (c) defeated TJP to retain the title

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Match: The Legion (Rampage Brown & The Great O-Kharn) (w/Gideon Grey) (c) defeated The Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) to retain the titles

* Michael Oku defeated PAC