– In a post on his Instagram account, WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced the passing of his father, Roberto Gutierrez. Gutierrez sadly passed away on Sunday, November 17. Mysterio shared the following message:

Roberto🖤Gutierrez-

February 29,1948

November 17, 2024

Father: thank you for giving me the life I have. You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors.

Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son & brother, and amazing father in law.

You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority trates I picked up from you.

You fought until the very last minute and know that you biggest fear was leaving Moms behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone and we will always look out for her.

You are with God now and smiling from the heavens while we continue with the real struggle of life until we see again.

You will never be forgotten and will always be loved, RIP Pops✝️

Love You Always🙏🏼🖤🙏🏼